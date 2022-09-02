Safety, Education, and Awareness at the forefront

Roseville, Calif.- Just as quickly as it came, the back-to-school energy has settled into a familiar tempo of classes, homework, sports and clubs. While we enjoy what the school year brings, such as loads of lively interaction between students, there is an aspect that we take very seriously – campus safety. Many RJUHSD staff are parents of students in the district themselves, so we all feel and understand the natural concern when our children walk out the door each day for school. This is why we will communicate our safety policies and procedures throughout the year to keep you informed and up-to-date on the ways we protect our staff and students.

To strengthen our campus safety programs for students and faculty at each of our campuses, RJUHSD will continue to use the Raptor Visitor Management System. Raptor allows each of our school sites to screen visitors, which helps to provide a safer environment. At the front office, campus visitors are asked for a photo ID. Raptor then checks the visitor’s name and date of birth to compare with a national database of registered sex offenders. Once entry is approved, Raptor will generate a badge that identifies the visitor, the date and the purpose of the visit. Campus safety continues to be our highest priority, and this system, along with our other safety measures, ensures that all RJUHSD campuses remain safe and secure for all students, staff and visitors.

Fentanyl Awareness & Education

One of the hardest experiences that we face as a community is the loss of a student. In 2020, 24 Placer County residents died from fentanyl poisoning and nearly half of them were under 25 years of age, a 700% increase from 2019.

Our community is not immune to losing our teenagers to the drug, particularly fentapills. A fentapill is a counterfeit prescription pill purposely made to resemble legitimate medicines, but instead is made of illicit fentanyl. We ask that you join us in becoming aware and educated on these dangers by attending the 1 Pill Can Kill seminars hosted by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. The first session will be Monday, September 19 from 6:30-8 pm at Woodcreek High School and the second session will be Wednesday, September 28 from 6:30 – 8 pm at Oakmont High School. Both sessions will be streamed here on YouTube.

As we look ahead to the rest of the year, we will be holding your students’ education and safety as our top priority. The most effective way we can be successful in keeping students safe is through a collaborative effort between schools, families, communities and students. We’re in this together!

John Becker

RJUHSD Superintendent