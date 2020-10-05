October 9th Deadline for Eats & Drinks Grant Program

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County has extended its application deadline to give restaurant and bar owners more time to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 assistance grant. Approximately half of all eligible recipients have submitted applications to the Eats & Drinks grant program, but the county is hoping a deadline extension to Oct. 9 will encourage more participation.

“We want to make sure no eligible business misses out on this opportunity,” said Placer County Board Chair Bonnie Gore. “Our food and beverage industry includes some of the hardest-hit businesses and we want to help get this funding back into our community to support our local business owners.”

CARES Act funding

As part of the county’s CARES Act funding, Placer set aside $1.2 million to provide $1,000 to businesses permitted by Placer County Environmental Health. The funds are intended to offset permit fees paid to the county and help with COVID-19 related expenses.

All establishments where the primary food service function is to prepare ready-to-eat food and drink at a brick-and-mortar location can apply to receive $1,000 regardless if they have received any other COVID-19 assistance. Since this is grant funding, businesses will not be required to pay back the money.

“The application process is simple and it would be a shame if even one of our businesses missed this opportunity simply because they did not know it was available,” said Gore. “I would like to urge everyone to reach out to their favorite establishment in Placer County and share the news. This includes our bakeries, ice cream shops and coffee houses, so please help us get the word out!”

Eligible businesses can apply in minutes at https://www.placer.ca.gov/eatsdrinks or call 530-745-2301 for assistance.