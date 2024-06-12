Making art an integral part of new food hub and beer garden

Roseville, Calif. -LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, in partnership with American Hospitality, announces a call for entry for artists in the Roseville and broader Northern California region to create art for its upcoming and much-anticipated “Social Connection” project.

The gathering place will feature a one-of-a-kind beer garden that will include a variety of food and beverage venues for locals and tourists. Already signed on as an anchor tenant will be Fieldwork Brewing Company, a popular brewery in Northern California.

↬ Summer Fun Starts Here ↫ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Canvas for local artists

Surrounding the space will be shipping container walls that LRE & Companies says will serve as canvases for local artists.

“We are creating a space that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the region, and we want art to reflect that” says Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies. “We envision a vibrant gathering place with diverse food, food trucks, beverages, friends and family-all with a colorful backdrop that tells the story of this region and Northern California.”

‘The Vibrancy of Northern California’

The theme for the art will be the “The Vibrancy of Northern California.” Artists are invited to share their mural concepts via email or coordinate a date and time to deliver them in person by emailing [email protected] by August 1, 2024. Selected artists will receive a stipend. The artwork will be unveiled in the Fall 2024.

“We know there is a lot of talent in the region and we cannot wait to see what concepts we get back. This space will be all about community, and there is no other way to celebrate that then through storytelling through art.” Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies.

Patel says Social Connection will be a place where families can enjoy some of the best food, beer and spirits that the region has to offer. “We wanted to pair great food offerings with a best-in-class brewery and bring together a diverse set of tenants to create a lively and unique culinary, hospitality and family entertainment experience.” To that end, the partners behind the Social Connection project are currently negotiating with bar operators to create a unique bar concept that will complement the rest of the Roseville Junction project. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025 and will be a retail hub complemented with hospitality components.

related