Disneyland Park & Disney California Adventure Park plan for April 30

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The joy and laughter and magical moments of the Disneyland Resort will soon return to its theme parks as Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to the public on April 30, 2021, with limited capacity.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

The dreams of being immersed in these theme park experiences will soon come to life, with unforgettable attractions, seeing beloved Disney characters, shopping for the latest Disney merchandise, savoring the world-famous food and drinks, and capturing fun photos. New magic will be unveiled, too, as the reimagined Snow White’s Enchanted Wish opens to guests for the very first time.

Once again, guests will experience the thrills of exploring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embarking on a treacherous voyage on Pirates of the Caribbean, setting sail with children from around the globe on “it’s a small world” and zipping along Route 66 on Radiator Springs Racers. They may discover the joy of waving to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, finding the perfect Mickey ears, dipping into a DOLE Whip(r) and staying in the middle of the magic at a Disney hotel.

Local community

In the days leading up to the public opening on April 30, Disneyland Resort will invite cast members and members of the local community to be the first theme park guests after more than a year of closure.

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort also plan to welcome guests once again, with a phased reopening. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, 2021, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.

Limited capacity

Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that requires all guests to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines.

Check Disneyland.com for the latest udpates