Ignite Your Senses with Award-Winning Wines & Open-fire-Roasted Cuisine

Plymouth, Calif.- The Amador Vintners Association announces the return of its one-of-a-kind food and wine festival, Amador Four Fires, which will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The region’s premier food and wine event, Amador Four Fires combines the four global wine regions that have inspired Amador’s award-winning wines – France’s Rhône Valley, Italy, the Iberian peninsula, and Heritage California – with open-fire-roasted cuisine from top local chefs. Now in its sixth year, Amador Four Fires brings together 1500 guests in a fully outdoor setting at Amador County’s Fairgrounds & Event Center which offers a picturesque and authentic Gold Rush era backdrop.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for wine lovers to enjoy exciting open flame cuisine from local chefs, while learning about our unique region and wines.” Margaret Schroeder, Amador Vintners Association

Best of Class

The one-day event will feature the appellation’s most renowned wines, including those which scored over 90 points from leading national publications, limited release gems only available at the festival, and gold medal winners. Amador Wines recently were recognized with 7 Best of Class Medals at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and received 100 points from Wine Enthusiast. By extensively curating the wines offered, Amador Four Fires highlights the best and most coveted Amador County wines.

Varietals

The grape varieties propelling Amador wine into the critical spotlight are likewise gaining traction rapidly among wine consumers: Zinfandel, Syrah, Grenache, Tempranillo, Vermentino, and Barbera are seeing consumption gains while more traditional varieties are flat among wine drinkers. Amador County vintners have over 100 years of experience cultivating these rising star varieties, which makes this event a benchmark for showcasing the heights these varieties can achieve. Amador Four Fires will display how these grape varieties, when grown on prime terroirs and elevated hillsides, appeal widely to modern drinkers because of their inherent food friendliness and excellent balance.

“The range of grape varieties cultivated here yield incredibly balanced and food-friendly wines,” explains Margaret Schroeder, Executive Director of the Amador Vintners Association. “This event really highlights how Amador wines are more food-friendly, well-balanced, and flexible than other wines. It’s an incredible opportunity for wine lovers to enjoy exciting open flame cuisine from local chefs, while learning about our unique region and wines.”

Tickets are available online via www.AmadorFourFires.com, and each ticket includes unlimited access to 100+ premier wines poured by up to 30 participating wineries, sampling of open flame cuisine from all participating chefs, live music, educational seminars, crafts from local artisans, and a silent auction. In addition, a wine garden and Amador Brewing Company will be on-site offering wines by the glass, wine slushies, and locally crafted beers for purchase.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm, and Premier ticket holders will receive early access to the event beginning at 10am. Tickets start at $90 for General Admission and $150 for Premier Access. The festival is sponsored by Amador Vintners Association, Harrah’s Northern California, City of Plymouth, Jackson Rancheria, Terra d’Oro Winery, Sacramento Media, CAPRadio, and Kamps Propane.

California’s first organized wine trail

California’s first organized wine trail, Amador remains a beacon of innovation among its peers in the Golden State. Defined by its rugged Sierra Foothills terroir and unique mix of clay and granitic soils, Amador wines continue to introduce consumers to new and exciting grape varieties in addition to showcasing the heights California heritage grapes like Zinfandel, Barbera, and Mission can reach. Consistently recognized by top national critics, Amador wines embody the regional spirit of exploration, and Amador Four Fires presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for wine lovers to explore the region’s delicious food and wine culture in an authentic wine country setting in the stunning Sierra Foothills.

About the Amador Vintners Association

The Amador Vintners Association is a membership-based organization representing over 45 extraordinary vintners who craft wines within the Amador County AVA. The region’s unique, high-elevation vineyards and range of unique grape varieties including those from Italy, France’s Rhône Valley, the Iberian peninsula, and Zinfandel make it a destination wine region. One of California’s original wine regions and home to the country’s oldest recorded Zinfandel vineyard, Amador Vintners Association is dedicated to educating consumers and media on the unique, world-class terroir of this pioneering region and regularly hosts events and tastings to highlight Amador County’s stunning terroirs.