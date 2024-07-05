Midsize crossover SUV worth checking out

Roseville, Calif. – Electric vehicles continue to evolve. One primary example is the 2024 Kia EV9, a family-focused EV that’s a midsize crossover SUV with three rows of seating.

Making its debut this year, the EV9 has an affordable starting price around $54,900 and can climb just under $74,000. Its electric three-row competitors include the Mercedes Benz EQB and the Rivian R1S, which has some serious off-road qualities when properly equipped. The EV9 continues Kia’s march to go electric – the company wants to have 11 EVs available by 2026.

Lots to admire

Besides price, there’s lots to admire regarding this electric EV. The exterior stands out with its boxy, modern design that’s both efficient and aerodynamic. The range is solid (230 to 304 miles) and the charging is super quick. The EV9 also provides spacious and comfortable seating, plus many standard features for the money. It rides smoothly and delivers some performance punch.

The EV9 shares its platform and electrical powertrain with the soon-to-be released Hyundai Ioniq 7, another three-row all-electric SUV. The EV9 is about the same size as the Kia Telluride, a popular gas-only SUV that had sales of 100,97 last year.

Battery options

There are two batteries options for the EV9, a 76.1-kWh pack and a larger 99.8-kWh one. Kia says using a Level 3 charge the EV9 goes 10% to 80% capacity in only 24 minutes. It also has a 10.9-kW onboard charger.

The EV9 offers standard rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive is an option. It comes with single or dual-motor options like the KIA EV6, a two-row SUV. The EV9 towing capacity varies quite a bit and tops out at 5,000 pounds when equipped with twin electric motors. The EV9 gets 80-89 MPGe, depending on the choice of drivetrains.

The base model EV9 has a single electric motor and generates between 201 or 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It’s modestly quick, going 0-60 mph in 7.9 seconds. If performance is your thing, choose the twin electric motors. They produce 379 horsepower and 443 or 516 square-feet of torque and travel 0-60 in a mere 4.5 seconds.

Either version of the EV9 delivers a quiet, stable ride with solid handling, even on some challenging roads. The Kia SUV has yoke-style steering that not every driver may embrace. It comes with standard features that include second-row captain’s chairs, a heat pump for the climate-control system, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a host of driver-assistance features.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 KIA EV9

Performance: electric motor, 201 to 215 horsepower; twin electric motors, 379 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 80-90 MPGe

Price estimate: $54,900 to $73,900

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10-year/100,000-mile; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 5 years/100,000 miles; Battery: 10 years/100,000 miles

Interior

The EV9 interior seats six or seven passengers, depending on the choice of captain’s chairs or a bench. We like the captain’s chairs because they mirror the front seats, offering heating, ventilation and massaging. Unlike many three-row SUVs, the third row in the EV9 can accommodate adults with no problem.

Despite the use of synthetic leather and wood accents, too many surfaces are hard plastic. The EV9 employs many of the latest advanced technology features. It has a pair of 12.3-inch screens (gauge cluster, infotainment) and provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration that can also function wirelessly.

The cargo area measures 20.2 cubic feet behind the third row, expands to 43.5 cubes with the third row down, and has a maximum 81.7 cubic feet of space with both rows folded to the floor.

The company has done a nice job of creating the 2024 Kia EV9, its first all-electric three-row SUV. The interior is roomy, techy and can accommodate up to seven passengers. Quick charging, a well behaved ride and solid acceleration make the EV9 an SUV worth checking out.

