Roseville says goodbye to one of its most revered and beloved members

Roseville, Calif.- The community has lost a remarkably kind and genuine resident. Aldo C. Pineschi, Jr., 66 of Roseville, perhaps Roseville’s most well-known citizen recently lost his battle to cancer on May 28, 2024.

Aldo C. Pineschi, Jr., 66, was born in Roseville on December 13, 1957 to Claire and Aldo Pineschi, Sr. Raised in a family with a passion for community, local politics, and philanthropic service, Aldo’s upbringing was instrumental to his identity, and colored his career and work ethic in the years to come. Aldo attended St. Rose Catholic School, Roseville High School, and Sierra College; later transferring to UC Davis to pursue a degree in Political Science.

Family

Throughout his time in school, Aldo excelled academically and athletically; he participated in Track & Field, and had an affinity for the high jump and triple jump. Aldo returned home to Roseville after graduation, where he reconnected with Lesli Goto, his childhood friend and neighbor. They married in 1986, and later had a daughter (Evangeline), a son (Anthony), and many dogs over the years (much to the chagrin of Aldo’s allergies).

Boundless energy

He conducted business under the self-titled “Aldo Pineschi Consulting” where a well-earned reputation quickly grew. Revered for his keen instinct, nobody ran for political office, or placed a measure on a ballot, without first deferring to Aldo. His unique understanding of the fabric of Placer County made him an asset to any team he was a part of during his 40-year career. Some of Aldo’s contributions to the region include his work with the Roseville, Rocklin, and Lincoln Chambers of Commerce; Placer Business Alliance; Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center; Visit Placer; The Health Education Council; The American Leadership Forum; The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation; and many more. He created the Santucci Golf Tournament, which raises scholarship money for students within the Roseville Joint Union High School District; and he was the driving force behind causes such as The Tommy Apostolos Fund, an organization that helps struggling families afford clothing, school supplies, and other essentials. If there was a scholarship fund, local community group, or non-profit, Aldo was almost certainly a part of it.

Humble, quiet style of leadership

Despite his many accomplishments, Aldo was known for his humble demeanor and aversion to the limelight, preferring to work behind the scenes unnoticed. An ally and friend to many, it was only in the company of a select and lucky few that he would divulge a different side of himself. This version of Aldo was a skilled raconteur, a humorous and witty individual that arrived when he was most comfortable. He had a knack for quoting films like “The Princess Bride” and “Young Frankenstein” from memory, and was happiest when listening to The Talking Heads or watching a Warriors game (especially if they were winning). Whether it was a big family trip to Bodega Bay or a quick drink with friends at the West House, Aldo loved any opportunity to bring people together and create a meaningful shared experience.

Battle with cancer

Aldo was 66 years old when he passed away on May 28, 2024 in Roseville after a year-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Lesli, and their children Evangeline and Anthony; as well as his sister Leah Alberto (spouse Mario), brother Alan Pineschi (spouse Susan), brother Neil Pineschi (partner Diane Perini), mother-in-law Susan Goto, brother-in-law Eric Goto (spouse Deb), and many nieces and nephews, along with myriad close friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his father Aldo Corrado Pineschi, Sr. (2003) and his mother Claire Marie Bertolucci Pineschi (2011).

Services held at St Anna’s

Services were held at Saint Anna Greek Orthodox Church in Roseville. A reception was immediately follow the Mass at The Grounds in Jones Hall. Gifts in Aldo’s memory can be made to the Placer Community Foundation ℅ the Aldo Pineschi Memorial Fund at 219 Maple Street, Suite 200, Auburn, CA 95603 or online at placercf.org.

Aldo will be remembered as a wise leader, a selfless humanitarian, and a pillar in his community. His legacy will carry on through the work of his family, friends, and peers. Aldo will be deeply missed, and has more than earned this well-deserved rest.

Gifts may be made in Aldo’s memory to:

Placer Community Foundation

c/o the Aldo Pineschi Memorial Fund

219 Maple Street, Suite 200

Auburn, Ca 95603

placercf.org