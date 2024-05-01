Children’s activities, food and refreshments while learning about air quality

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) and the Health Education Council/Invest Health Roseville are hosting a workshop at Kaseberg Elementary School, 1040 Main Street, Roseville, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 6:30pm – 8pm.

The workshop will offer food and refreshments and highlight how community members can increase their air quality awareness and work together with PCAPCD for clean air. There will be children’s activities and individuals and families are encouraged to attend. Materials and presentations will be available in both English and Spanish. Please join us for this fun and informative event so we can all breathe easier!

⤥ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

What Clean Air topics will be featured at the workshop?

Discuss the health impacts of air pollution in YOUR Community and learn to be air aware and prepared.

Hear about projects that improve air quality in local schools and neighborhoods.

Prepare for wildfire season with resources and preparedness tips. Learn how to make a DIY air cleaner.

Lean how you can assist with air quality monitoring in your community by hosting a PurpleAir sensor.

Summer Youth Bus Pass, get around hassle-free and improve air quality.

Tell us how we’re doing. Share your input and strategize solutions for clean air projects.

Event Flyer for May 8, 2024

Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) / Health Education Council (HEC)

The PCAPCD (placerair.org) is a regulatory agency focused on reducing air pollution and maintaining healthy air quality in Placer County. Clean Air Grants are just one of the tools used by the PCAPCD to improve air quality and are available annually for a wide variety of projects, including school bus, heavy-duty vehicle and equipment replacements, and electric charging infrastructure.

The HEC (healthedcouncil.org) exists to improve health outcomes in underserved neighborhoods by empowering the people in them to create the solutions they need most. HEC is the lead organization for a collaborative effort, Invest Health Roseville, dedicated to improving the quality of life and community well-being in Downtown Roseville’s core neighborhoods of Roseville Heights, Cherry Glenn, and Thieles Manor, through projects that will result in positive health outcomes for residents of those neighborhoods.

related