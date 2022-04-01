Vendors, presentations, workshops and resources at Free Community Event

Roseville, Calif.- The Age Well Roseville Summit is a new FREE community event. This one day event on April 7 at the Roseville Sports Center focuses on the needs of caregivers supporting their parents and our older adult population.

This one day, free event, features vendors, presentations, workshops and resources. It’s a part of a new initiative called Be Well Roseville, which focuses on being active, eating healthy and feeling renewed.

More than 30 vendors are gathering to provide information at booths and in workshops about a variety of subjects such as estate planning, social activities, transportation options, changing nutritional needs, fitness programs, funeral planning, life coaching, safety tips from our police and fire departments, and so much more.

There’s no need to register. Just come when you can, leave when you need to.

Age Well Roseville

April 7, 2022

Roseville Sports Center

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Tentative Schedule