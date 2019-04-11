Second weekend promises sunshine, a good time and fine wine

Placerville, CA – The second weekend of the annual El Dorado Winery Association’s Passport, this Saturday and Sunday, April 13th and 14th is what the doctor ordered to purge the long winter blues. The forecast is for sunny skies, a lot of fun, and El Dorado wine region’s tastiest wines.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, you’ll meet the winemakers and enjoy food and wine pairings at wineries with expansive views and beautiful outdoor settings. For a few dollars more you’ll get a full menu of VIP offerings including exclusive tastings, discounts, and private lounges. Pick up wine for your Easter table while you’re visiting.

Some of the over twenty wineries participating include:

Lava Cap Winery

Setting sail for the Mediterranean with wines and appetizers to match. Their VIP experience includes a barrel tasting of distinctive wines and lots of time with the owners to talk all things wine! Their outdoor patio offers an expansive view of the geologic wonders of El Dorado wine region. http://www.lavacap.com/

Miraflores

Unique for it’s setting among the pine trees and vines, Miraflores is hosting a luxurious “Great Gatsby” party with their highly acclaimed wines with appetizers. As a VIP, you’ll retreat to a special spot for Tempranillo and Paella and enjoy 30% off all purchases. https://www.mirafloreswinery.com

Rucksack Cellars

In the classic rustic style of the El Dorado wine region, Rucksack offers a great outdoor venue and a focus on Barbera – current release, in barre,l and a vertical of older vintages. A great spot to taste their fresh Chenin Blanc and lush Cabernet Franc along with delicious bites. https://rucksackcellars.com/

Tickets

Tickets for the Passport Weekend are available on the association’s website, www.eldoradowines.org/passport and range from $70 to $100 in advance with some one-day pricing available.

Located just an hour from both Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, El Dorado Wine Region is an up-and-coming area for new discoveries in winemaking. Dozens of wineries tucked into high-elevation vineyards, along the famed Apple Hill region, and in historic towns, welcome Passport holders with high-spirited and warm hospitality.

For more Passport festivities and to purchase tickets, go to: www.eldoradowines.org or call 530-409-8688.



