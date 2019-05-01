Charitable Fund established at Placer Community Foundation

Auburn, CA- Shirley Hartford put passion to work when she started local nonprofit Friends Forever, A Cat Sanctuary back in 2009. Working up to 14 hour days she, along with many caring volunteers, were taking in as many as 300 cats per year from feral colonies and shelters; preparing them for adoption in loving homes. With no one available to pass the baton, Shirley recently closed the organization but the work will be supported in perpetuity as a new charitable fund at Placer Community Foundation.

Seeded by gifts from donors the Friends Forever, A Cat Sanctuary Endowment Fund was established by Shirley and her Board of Directors to support the spay and neuter of kittens and adult cats. The Placer Community Foundation will manage investment of assets in the fund and make regular grants to designated nonprofits.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” states Shirley. “Placer Community Foundation has supported our organization in the past with grants and free trainings. They are a trusted philanthropic organization that honors our work and will maintain the intention of our donors’ collective gifts. We are grateful to our many supporters who trusted us in the past ten years to perform rescue operations of homeless and abandoned cats and kittens, thereby greatly reducing the number of free roaming cats in our communities.”

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) offers a variety of ways for the community to contribute and grow the Friends Forever, A Cat Sanctuary Endowment Fund. Online donations can be made to support the Fund at placergives.org. To make a gift by check, appreciated stock, through a qualified Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or other tangible property, please contact the Community Foundation directly at 530-885-4920.