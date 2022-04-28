Placer County Youth Commission hosts at Maidu Regional Park

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County Youth Commission announces the second annual Free Your Mind, Free The Air 5K Awareness Run. It will be held on May 7, 2022, at Maidu Regional Park (1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661) near the softball fields, and is completely free to participate!

Check-in will start at 9:30 am with the run starting at 10:00 am. You can participate in person or virtually in your neighborhood or gym.

Help us promote a healthy mind and a healthy body by joining us at this event. Together, we can reduce nicotine use and increase mental health awareness!

FREE SIGN UP

Sign up today at www.placeryouth.com.

The mission of our run is to promote a healthy body and a healthy mind. Nicotine addiction traps the brain and increases mental health issues, and tobacco companies disproportionally target certain minority groups, creating a disparity in those who are affected by tobacco ailments.

Running and walking are great coping skills to help reduce stress and combat nicotine cravings.

Plus, it frees the air of secondhand vape and smoke.

We hope you can join us in this 5k run to reduce nicotine use and increase mental health awareness.