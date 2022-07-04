Holiday Celebration kicks off in Downtown Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July! It’s time for the Roseville 4th of July Parade. The parade begins it’s annual procession at intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas at at 9:00 am as it makes its way through the heart of Downtown Roseville’s Vernon Street.

Fans have already begun scouting their spots along the parade route near Civic Center. This year’s 4th of July weather is expected to be absolutely amazing and unseasonably awesome! Parade time temperatures will be in the 60’s. Following the parade, grab the kids and head over to Royer Park to continue the 4th of July activities.

Roseville 4th of July Fireworks happen tonight @ the Grounds. Check the menu below for a list of 4th of July activities in and around town.

4th of July Parade

Start Time: 9:00 am

Along Vernon Street Downtown Roseville

Right on Lincoln

Right on Park

Weather Forecast: Sunny, parade temps 60’s rising to high 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon.