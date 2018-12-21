Lincoln wildlife habitat & fertile rice land

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Over 400 acres of wildlife habitat and fertile rice land in Lincoln are set to be conserved in perpetuity with the Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approving $1,380,500 in Placer Legacy open space funds to buy an agricultural conservation easement on the land.

“Projects such as this are a perfect example of the benefits of private-public partnerships in land conservation,”

The Lincoln property, owned by Kirk and Michelle Scilacci, represents a unique opportunity to preserve a piece of land that has multiple benefits for agricultural preservation, floodwater retention and habitat conservation. The property holds 350 acres of rice production and approximately 50 acres is used for dryland farming. While the land will remain in private ownership, Placer County would retain the rights through the easement to use the rice fields as floodwater storage from Nov. 15 to March 31 of each year. Storing floodwater on the property also provides migratory bird and salmon habitat.

“Projects such as this are a perfect example of the benefits of private-public partnerships in land conservation,” said District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt. “This land offers benefits to the community, to agriculture and to the surrounding ecosystem. In their decision to partner with the Placer Legacy Program, the Scilaccis are permanently protecting a wildlife habitat, conserving the many natural resource benefits and safeguarding beautiful open space here in Placer County for generations to come.”

Contingency

The board’s decision is contingent upon the receipt of $990,000 from the state’s Department of Conservation Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program.

Contributing to the placement of an agricultural conservation easement over the property helps accomplish the Placer Legacy Program’s open space conservation goals and complements the Placer County Conservation Program.

The PCCP is a progressive and proactive strategy for identifying where development should occur in western Placer County while preserving important natural and agricultural resources. If approved, it would streamline the federal, state and local permitting process. The PCCP would also ensure up to 47,000 acres of permanent land conservation in Placer County, required as mitigation for that development.

More information about Placer Legacy is available by calling the Planning Services Division at 530-745-3000