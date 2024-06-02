Spacious with enviable fuel economy

Roseville, Calif. – Indeed, the new Highlander is pretty grand. At its core, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is basically a larger version of the popular SUV that’s been around for more than two decades.

The Grand Highlander hybrid is a midsize SUV that has a length of 201.4 inches compared to the Highlander’s 197.4 inches. Even though its larger, the Grand Highlander is no different than its predecessor – a three-row SUV that seats seven to eight passengers, depending on its second-row makeup.

Versus standard Highlander

Compared with the standard Highlander, the Grand Highlander offers 5.5 more inches of third-row legroom. The extra space means the new Highlander can comfortably accommodate even 6-footers in its third row. And the Grand Highlander’s cargo space is now 20.6 cubic feet behind the third row, among the largest in its class.

The venerable Highlander has historically received lots of attention. Traditionally, it’s one of the most highly rated midsize SUVs. It debuted in 2001, becoming an early example of a crossover SUV based on a car rather than a truck platform.

As one might expect, the new Highlander costs more than its predecessor. The Grand Highlander hybrid starts at around $43,400, while the Highlander goes for roughly $39,300.

Performance

The Grand Highlander offers a choice of two engines. The standard one consists of two electric motors that combine with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine to produce 245 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. The front-wheel drive SUV has a 1.3-kWh battery, gets great gas milage (33-37 mpg) and travels 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds.

If more performance is the desire, the Hybrid Max is the way to go. It has standard all-wheel drive and features one electric motor that pairs with a turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder to generate 362 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. It has a 1.4-kWh battery and goes 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds. However, the fuel economy (26-27 mpg) isn’t as good as the base hybrid.

The Grand Highlander hybrid offers a solid ride around town and provides some maneuverability on challenging twisty roads. It does lose some steam in freeway situations with a full load of passengers. When properly equipped the Grand Highlander can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Standard driver safety features include front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping system, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

Performance: two electric motors 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, 245 horsepower; electric motor, turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, 362 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 34-37 mpg; 26-27 mpg

Price estimate: $43,400 to $53,800

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 7 years/100,000 miles; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Infotainment

Every version of the Grand Highlander has a standard 8-inch touchscreen with an optional 12.3-inch version. The SUV has seven USB ports. The kids will love the Grand Highlander’s wide range of entertainment options. The rear-seat entertainment system lets passengers watch movies or play video games on two 11-inch screens located behind the front seats.

Toyota says the Grand Highlander’s leg room in the third row nearly matches its full-size Sequoia SUV. With the third row down, the Grand Highlander’s space expands to 57.9 cubic feet and 97.5 cubes when both rows are folded to the floor.

Larger and roomier than the Highlander, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid gives SUV shoppers a reason to make the switch. The new Highlander has impressive space and enviable fuel economy.

