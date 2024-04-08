Versatility, performance and a smart interior design

Roseville, Calif.- When Honda wanted to climb onboard the sport utility vehicle movement three decades ago, it’s first entry was the Passport.

The Passport didn’t have a long shelf life, lasting eight years and being replaced by the larger Pilot in 2002. One expected that to be the end of the Passport. But Honda must have thought the Passport still maintained name value and reintroduced it in 2019 with standard all-wheel drive in all its trim models.

Filling a niche

The Passport resides between the three-row Pilot and the extremely popular CRV in the Honda SUV lineup. The two-row Passport has developed a niche with high sales of 53,133 in 2021 and doing fine a year ago with sales of 40,789. Its reemergence hasn’t impacted the Pilot, which had sales of 110,298 in 2023.

The Passport rebirth has it shorter and taller than the Pilot. Another difference is the Passport is a more off-road friendly than the Pilot, sitting 8.1 inches off the ground, making it capable of navigating through dirt, snow or most bad weather situation. The Passport TrailSport trim model is the best off-road choice, coming standard with all-terrain tires, 18-inch wheels and re-tuned spring rates and dampers.

Priciest in class

Among midsize SUVs, the 2024 Honda Passport gets high marks in multiple areas. However, the knock against it is the cost – starting at roughly $42,000, making it one of the priciest in its class.

Unlike much of the competition, the Passport has only one engine choice. All three of its trim models (EX-L, TrailSport, Black Edition) have a 3.5-liter, V6 that generates 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

The Passport is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and has fairly good performance, going 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, among the quickest times in its class. It gets 19-24 mpg and can haul up to 5,000 pounds.

We found the Passport a pleasing SUV to drive in all situations, including a challenging winter journey to Lake Tahoe. It handles itself well on narrow country roads where a good feel for the pavement is greatly appreciated. It’s also nimble enough to maneuver fine in tight parking areas and the ride is quiet and absorbs bumps well.

Every Passport has standard safety features that include blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping system, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 HONDA PASSPORT

3.5-liter, V6, 280 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-24 mpg

Price estimate: $41,900 to $47,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Inside the cabin

Overall, the well-designed cabin has lots of upside. It’s roomy for all five passengers, has strong technology, a generous amount of soft-touch surfaces, excellent storage, and some clever areas to stash items. The Passport comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be quickly grasped. It also has some handy knobs and buttons that are preferred here for convenience.

There’s no issues with the seating – front or back row. There’s solid head and leg room and the comfy seats will be appreciated on long drives. The cargo area is huge at 50.5 cubic feet behind the second row and expands to 100.8 cubes when the seats are folded to the floor.

The 2024 Honda Passport is a capable midsize SUV with lots of upside. It’s strong in many areas, including versatility, performance and a smart interior design.

