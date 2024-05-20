Appealing for midsize luxury sedan shoppers

Roseville, Calif.- Acura unveiled the TLX in 2015 as a replacement for the TL and TSX sedans. Good move – neither one was moving the needle in a tough field of midsize luxury sedans.

Nearly a decade later, the TLX isn’t faring all that well either. Sales dipped to an all-time low of 11,508 in 2022. Although marginally better (16,731) a year ago, that’s hardly the sales goal Acura envisions for its largest and most expensive sedan.

The 2024 Acura TLX arrived with some minor styling tweaks and a larger touchscreen. The base price of roughly $45,100 makes it appealing for midsize luxury sedan shoppers. Yet it’s a tough task going head to head with venerable companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Audi, and Lexus.

Type S

We sampled the upscale Type S version of the TLX, which comes with a much higher price, starting at around $57,000. While pleased overall with its immense performance and sporty more athletic feel, is the Type S really worth an additional $12,000?

There’s plenty of reasons to admire either version of the Acura TLX. It rides quiet, offers lots of cool interior features, passes the performance test with either engine, and features an attractive exterior that results in a few curious gawkers. The second generation TLX has a luxury look, thanks to a modest redesign in 2021.

The base model TLX engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 272 horsepower with 280 pound-feet of torque and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s fairly quick, going 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds and is slightly more fuel efficient than the Type S – 22-31 mpg vs. 21-29 mpg.

The Type S has a twin turbo 3.0-liter, V6 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. If one has a penchant for speed, the Type S is certainly fun to drive, clocking 0-60 mph speed in 4.6 seconds.

Refined comfort

The TLX provides a refined, comfortable ride that has very little wind or noise. It possesses impressive steering, handles well on challenging roads and gives the driver a terrific feeling of confidence.

Standard driver safety features include forward collision and lane departure mitigation, lane keeping system, multi-view backup camera, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot cautioning with rear cross-traffic warning, and parking sensors.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 ACURA TLX

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 272 horsepower; twin turbo 3.0-liter, V6, 355 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 22-31 mpg; 21-29 mpg

Price estimate: $45,100 to $57,100

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; roadside assistance: four years/50,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

Although the new 12.3-inch touchscreen has sharp graphics, the biggest criticism of the TLX is the touchpad controller for the infotainment system. It’s annoying dealing with the laptop-like trackpad. Another annoyance – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, yet can’t be operated wirelessly; some rivals offer wireless phone integration. And there’s no USB ports in the back, which is odd for a luxury car.

Front seating is generous in regard to head and leg room, and the comfort is maintained even on long drives. The back seat lacks overall space and won’t be comfortable for three adults. The leg room is just average, while cargo space is more than adequate at 13.5 cubic feet.

The 2024 Acura TLX doesn’t match up in many areas when compared to much of its competition. While we think the Type S version gives the TLX a definite upgrade, the price tag might be an issue for some potential buyers.

