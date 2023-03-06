Elantra is a fine selection among its many peers

Roseville, Calif.- For those enamored with fuel economy and trying to save a buck, the 2023 Hyundai Elantra hybrid is worth a good look.

Considering today’s gas prices, all car buyers want less trips to the pumps. And that’s where the latest version of the fuel-sipping Elantra hybrid can shine. Only the 2023 Toyota Prius that averages a staggering 57 mpg gets better gas mileage than the Elantra hybrid’s 54 mpg. Note that the Hyundai Elantra hybrid (starting price $24,500) is roughly $3,000 less than a new Prius.

So, what we’ve established is the Elantra hybrid provides a cost-saving mode of transportation. It provides excellent value for the money when stacked up against other compact hybrid sedans and similar-sized SUVs. And it’s not an economy car that plods along, it actually has a lively powertrain.

Pros & Cons

Additional strengths of the Elantra hybrid include a spacious interior, balanced handling and ride, solid trunk room, and appealing exterior. The negatives include too much plastic throughout the interior and a somewhat noisy engine.

The Elantra has a long history with Hyundai. Its full-year debut came in 1992 and sales kept rising appreciably until it hit a record high of 247,912 in 2013, making it a worthy competitor of the class big dogs – Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Even though Elantra sales has dropped considerably (117,177 in 2022) over the years, the hybrid version has been well received for obvious reasons.

The front-wheel drive Elantra hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that’s paired with a 32-kW electric motor. The combination produces 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. It has a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and goes 0-60 mph in a respectable 8.1 seconds, while getting between 49-56 mpg.

We found the Elantra hybrid to be a terrific around-town commuter car that’s fun to drive and can deliver on the freeway as well. It affords a smooth ride and gives the driver a confident feeling, especially in tight situations like maneuvering in challenging parking lots.

Standard driver safety assistance features are numerous, and include forward collision warning, forward and reverse automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, driver-attention monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights, and vehicle exit warning.

Inside

When it comes to interior makeup, there is no difference between the standard Elantra and the hybrid – they are exactly the same. The cabin has a modern design that’s clean and elicits little confusion when trying to grasp its intricacies. Less hard plastic would be appreciated, but keep in mind this is an economy car.

The Hyundai Elantra comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Bluetooth, four-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HD Radio, and two USB ports. For convenience, it has reachable buttons, knobs and switches, while the stereo and climate controls are not complicated to manage.

AT A GLANCE – 2023 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

Performance: electric motor, 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, 139 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 49-56 mpg

Price estimate: $24,500 to $29,100

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

The cloth upholstery front seats offer good support and comfort, even for taller drivers. The rear seats are adequately spacious by class standards, but stuffing three adults back there will bring little happiness due to the cramped conditions. The cargo area is slightly above average at 14.2 cubic feet. A remote latch in the trunk folds the rear seats to the floor for additional storage space.

Compact cars are held to high standards in regards to fuel economy, and the 2023 Hyundai Elantra hybrid receives high marks for its ability to stretch the gas mileage. It has other good qualities as well, making it a fine selection among its many peers.