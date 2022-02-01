Annual Celebration to Jumpstart Summer 2022

Roseville, CA – Roseville will once again welcome back residents and guests to the Placer County Fair. Scheduled for June 23-26, 2022, it’s the perfect way to jumpstart the summer fun and entertainment season in Placer County. This year’s theme is Meet Me At The Fair! The Placer County Fair will also host the 2nd Annual Rib Cook-off!

Following last year’s successful event, 2022 welcomes another year of fun and excitement. Come explore what’s new and check out @Grounds and Roebbelen Event Center.

The Placer County Fair opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 23, and continues through Sunday, June 26. The fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds).

Tickets and info at https://www.placercountyfair.org/.

Come explore as the 2022 Placer County Fair highlights what makes our region one of California’s hottest destinations.

Enjoy classic rides, entertainment and many tasty surprises. Family-friendly and always fun, this year’s Placer County Fair is sure to be the most popular ever!

Mark your calendars!