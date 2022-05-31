Reasonably priced alternative to beloved large trucks

Roseville, Calif.- Exceptional fuel economy and trucks rarely inhabit the same sentence, However, that’s not the case with the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid.

Equipped with its standard four-cylinder engine that’s paired with an electric motor, the Maverick gets between 33-42 mpg, making it America’s most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup, a significant fact at a time when gas prices have skyrocketed. It has a 13.8-gallon tank that allows the Maverick to go more than 500 miles before requiring a fill up. The fuel economy is terrific for any vehicle and even matches a gas-saving one like the iconic 2022 Honda Civic.

Alternative to large trucks

The Maverick is an alternative to beloved large trucks. It’s offered at a very reasonable price (starting at around $20,000), provides solid utility and plenty of available features that may eventually take some sales away from more notable Ford trucks like the F-150 and Ranger.

Unlike the Ranger and the F-150, the Maverick has a different unibody construction than the classic body-on-frame construction. Yet it still delivers some impressive tow ratings that can reach 2,000 pounds and a payload of a 1,500 pounds – not bad for a small truck that weights between 3,563 to 3,731 pounds.

Ford has taken a name from the past and applied it to its latest pickup truck. The Maverick name has probably been mostly forgotten from the 1970s compact car that was around for eight years. Released last September, the Maverick truck had sales of 13,258 in 2021. In the first four months of 2022, Maverick sales reached 28,782.

AT A GLANCE: 2022 FORD MAVERICK HYBRID

Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 191 horsepower; turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 250 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 33-42 mpg; 23-30 mpg

Price estimate: $20,100 – $25,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Trim Models

Built on the same platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport, the Maverick is offered in three trim models (XL, XLT, Lariat). None of the Maverick models are very suited for off-roading. However, the Lariat version offers decent ground clearance of 8.3 inches and comes with all-wheel drive. The optional FX4 package is recommended for the best off-road results.

Performance

The standard engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that produces 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. It comes with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added. It goes 0-60 mph in a somewhat sluggish 7.7 seconds.

For those seeking more performance, the Maverick also has a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It’s peppy and fun to drive, going 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds, making it quicker than many midsize pickups. The turbo’s fuel economy (23-30 mpg) can’t compare to the standard model.

Due to its size, the Maverick is naturally easier to maneuver in tight spaces than larger trucks. The steering is fairly responsive and we liked how it handled in tight turns. Standard driver assistance features include rearview camera, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, forward automatic emergency braking, and automatic high-beam headlights.

Interior

Other than its simplistic nature, there’s nothing to rave about inside the Maverick. It has a modest 8-inch touchscreen that’s easy to master. There aren’t a lot of buttons, so finding the proper controls is never an issue. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration come standard.

The front seats are firm, supportive and offer generous head and leg room, even for taller occupants. Proper leg room is limited in the back row. The Maverick bed measures 54.4 inches in length and the total volume is 33.3 cubic feet.

If large trucks aren’t your thing, yet versatility is important, consider the 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid. It has a large enough bed for average hauling and delivers solid performance as well. Its real selling point is fuel economy – it’s a definite money saver.