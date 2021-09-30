Fruits, nuts offset declines in major Placer Crops to fuel overall increase

Auburn, Calif.- Strong prices for walnuts and almonds in Placer County helped drive a 4% increase of total crop value to an all-time high in 2020.

That’s according to the 2020 Placer County Agricultural Crop Report, presented to the county Board of Supervisors as an informational item at its meeting today in Auburn.

“Agriculture in Placer County continues to grow despite a very challenging year of uncertainty …” Josh Huntsinger, County Ag Commissioner

In a Placer County first, total gross value of agricultural crops and products for 2020 was $90,710,116; representing an increase of $4,002,157 or 4% above 2019’s value of $86,707,959.

In 1992, Placer County recorded crop value at $88,349,100.

“Agriculture in Placer County continues to grow despite a very challenging year of uncertainty from the pandemic and dry weather conditions,” said Placer County Agriculture Commissioner Josh Huntsinger. “The strength of our agriculture community, healthy water systems and partnerships with Placer Grown and Visit Placer remain strong.”

The annual totals reflect the gross value of agricultural crops and products, not the net incomes producers receive.

Rice still top crop

Rice retained its spot as Placer County’s top-grossing crop with a value of $23,450,310 – despite a $2 million reduction from 2019 due to a decrease in planted acreage. (minus 1,700 acres)

With an increase of $500,000 from 2019, beef cattle remained second in overall value, with a total value of $13,500,000.

Walnuts took over the third position at $13,154,003 with a significant increase in value of more than $1.3 million, due to much of the recently planted new acreage coming into production.

Almond production entered the top five list for the first time with a value of $6,069,492.

Placer County’s top five crops for 2020

Rice: $23,450,310 (down $2.3 million)

Cattle and calves: $13,500,000 (up $575,000)

Walnuts: $13,154,003 (up $1.38 million)

Timber: $6,132,721 (up $106,000)

Almonds: $6,069,492 (up $3.54 million)

For more information, contact the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at 530-889-7372. A copy of the 2020 Crop Report is available below.