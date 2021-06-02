Where to Golf in Roseville

Roseville, CA- Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun with courses that vary in degree of difficulty. From public courses to private memberships, the greens await.

Roseville and South Placer County weather conditions make it one of California’s great destinations. For those who may not hit the links, many courses serve up plenty of fun at the 19th hole. We’ll see you there!

Par 72 / 6283 Yards / Slope Rating 118

Serving the golf community since 1963, Diamond Oaks Golf Course also includes a Golf Shop, Legends Sports Bar & Grill and practice facility. Located at 349 Diamond Oaks Road. Fees currently range from $22- $52, tee times may be book in advance online. Schedule Diamond Oaks Tee Time

Located at 7600 Whistlestop Way in Sun City, Sierra Pines is open to the public and offers a stand-alone 9-hole course. Includes 5 tees for men and 3 for women. Fees currently range from $20 – $28 Schedule Sierra Pines Tee Time

Located at 7050 Del Webb Blvd, Timber Creek’s 18-hole course is two distinctive nines that offers three men’s tees and two women’s tees. Fees currently range from $30 – $65. Schedule Timber Creek Tee Time

Par 72 / 6518 Yards / Slope Rating 132

Serving the region since 1995, Woodcreek offers 18 championship holes among oak trees and native wetlands. Includes lighted driving range, golf shop, sports bar & grill in addition to banquet facilities. Located at 5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd, fees currently range from $22- $52, tee times may be booked in advance online. Schedule Woodcreek Golf Tee Time

Classic course architecture in an upscale community, Morgan Creek Golf also offers exceptional banquet and event facilities.

Located at 8791 Morgan Creek Lane, fees currently range from $35- $59, tee times may be booked in advance online. Schedule Morgan Creek Tee Time.

Currently under renovation, exciting changes are on the way. Granite Bay Golf Club is located at 9600 Golf Club Drive

Granite Bay, CA 95746. Stay tuned!

More than 60 years as a private club. Sierra View Country Club is located at 105 Alta Vista Ave. They offer golf, year-round tennis as well as dining. Interested in learning more about a membership? Call 916-783-4600 Ext 21.