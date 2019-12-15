California and beyond: The outtakes

Roseville,CA- A quick look back at 2019 in pictures. Marked by adventures near and far, a heartfelt thanks to all the communities in California and beyond who invited and welcomed us to share part of year with them.

We enjoyed the opportunities to sample some of the many different ways people choose to live, work and play. They all shared in common a spirit of kindness in their passionate pursuits. We’re grateful to live in what we consider to be the most remarkable state in this great country. See you in 2020!

2019 – Outtakes

Click on any image to view larger format

Schedule Destination & Business Coverage