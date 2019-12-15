Year in Photos

California and beyond: The outtakes

Roseville,CA- A quick look back at 2019 in pictures. Marked by adventures near and far, a heartfelt thanks to all the communities in California and beyond who invited and welcomed us to share part of year with them.

We enjoyed the opportunities to sample some of the many different ways people choose to live, work and play. They all shared in common a spirit of kindness in their passionate pursuits. We’re grateful to live in what we consider to be the most remarkable state in this great country. See you in 2020!

2019 – Outtakes

Click on any image to view larger format

  • Roseville
  • Charles Schulz Museum
  • Charles Schulz Museum
  • Armstrong Redwoods
  • Sonoma Coast
  • Bodega Bay
  • Bodega Bay Lodge
  • Drakes Sonoma Coast
  • Stanford University
  • Clement Hotel
  • Clement Hotel
  • Brophy’s Carmel
  • Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike
  • Asilomar
  • Carmel
  • Sebastopol
  • Plump Jack’s
  • Squaw Valley
  • Roseville
  • St Baldick’s @ Galleria
  • Scottsdale
  • Sitting Bull
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Scottsdale, AZ
  • Roseville
  • Roseville
  • Fairplay
  • Rachel Dunn Chocolates
  • Concord
  • Jazz in Concord
  • Blue Devils
  • Twin Oaks in Rocklin
  • Calistoga
  • Upper Lake
  • Lake County
  • Lake County
  • Lake County
  • Tallman Hotel
  • Lake County
  • Westpark High Roseville
  • Newport, OR
  • Oregon Coast
  • Cape Meares
  • Oregon Coast
  • Calistoga
  • Puesto in Concord
  • Mt Diablo
  • Long Beach
  • Pine Beach, NJ
  • Atlantic City
  • White House Subs
  • Pt Pleasant, New Jersey
  • Island Beach State Park
  • Folsom Lake
  • Roseville
  • Quincy, CA
  • Bucks Lake
  • Widespread Panic
  • Roseville on the 4th
  • Placerville
  • Ringo Starr at Thunder Valley
  • Vista Kicks from Roseville
  • Caligator in Rocklin
  • Petaluma
  • Tahoe City
  • Hyatt @ Incline Village
  • Lake Tahoe
  • Lake Tahoe
  • Karl Denson
  • Free range bovines Placer County
  • Hell Hole Reservoir
  • The road to Hell Hole Reservoir
  • Sequoia Trees in Placer
  • Sequoia Trees in Placer
  • Eastern Sierra gas
  • Gull Lake
  • Mono Lake
  • Berkeley Marina view
  • Berkeley Boathouse
  • Berkeley Boathouse
  • S.F
  • William Tell House
  • William Tell House
  • Polar Express in Sacramento
  • Napa Valley
  • Ackerman Heritage House
  • Roseville
  • Eureka! Roseville
  • Accessible park Rocklin
  • Yes! more reliable & cheaper
  • Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

Schedule Destination & Business Coverage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR