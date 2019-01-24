Consolidated Communications Foundation Awards to 92 Nonprofits

Roseville, Calif. – The California chapter of the Consolidated Communications Foundation is pleased to announce it provided $161,031 to 92 nonprofit organizations in 2018.

The Consolidated Communications Foundation is funded by employee contributions and a matching gift from the company. The Foundation board consists of Consolidated Communications employees and operates with no administration costs. This governance model allows 100 percent of donated funds to go directly to the nonprofit organizations providing service in the community.

“The Foundation, and everyone who supports it, is honored and proud to support so many worthy organizations here in our local community,” said Joseph Glenn, senior director for consumer sales and California foundation president at Consolidated Communications.

“We aim to fund the causes and agencies our employees care about, with a special focus on smaller, grass-roots nonprofits providing services directly within our local community.” Joseph Glenn, California foundation president

Since 1992, the Consolidated Communications Foundation has given $5.5 million to nonprofits serving the local community. In California, the foundation focuses on organizations addressing hunger and homelessness, children and families, and physical and mental health.

In 2018 the Foundation awarded funds to:

32 nonprofits providing health and mental health services, including

Community Recovery Resources (CORR), Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, Lighthouse Counseling and Family resource Center, Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, Wellness Within;

Community Recovery Resources (CORR), Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, Lighthouse Counseling and Family resource Center, Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, Wellness Within; 20 agencies serving children and families, including

The Taylor House, Tommy Apostolos Fund, Excel Roseville, Child Advocates of Placer County, KidsFirst, Make A Wish Foundation

The Taylor House, Tommy Apostolos Fund, Excel Roseville, Child Advocates of Placer County, KidsFirst, Make A Wish Foundation 20 organizations addressing hunger and homelessness, including

St. John’s Program for Real Change, WIND Youth Services, Placer Food Bank

St. John’s Program for Real Change, WIND Youth Services, Placer Food Bank 19 nonprofit agencies serving animals and cultural interests, including

Placer County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Sacramento SPCA, Capital Public Radio.

Consolidated Communications Foundation donations are awarded on an annual basis through a funding application process, open from November to Jan. 15.

About Consolidated Communications Foundation

The Consolidated Communications Foundation was formed in 1992 in the California market, and later expanded to the Kansas market. The Foundation is funded through the generosity of current and retired employees through voluntary payroll contributions. Consolidated Communications provides an annual company gift to the Foundation. Over the years, the Consolidated Communications Foundation has given more than $5.5 million to nonprofit organizations benefiting communities in the company’s service area. The Consolidated Communications Foundation is proud to support charitable organizations and initiatives that make the community a more vibrant place to live and work