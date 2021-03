Cities and Towns ranked by percentage of Irish residents

Roseville, CA- St. Patrick’s Day was a pretty big deal growing up on the East Coast. The incredibly festive nature is reminiscent of the spirit that Cinco de Mayo holds in California. Convivial celebrations that celebrate and honor unique cultures are always a great time.

A day awash in a sea of green, leprechauns and four-leaf clovers. A hearty helping of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes was a once a year splurge. Quaffing an Irish brew or a shot of Irish Whiskey to begin the day’s celebration is customary, for some.

Either way, a fun day to crank up your bagpipes or perhaps some U2 or Van Morrison.

Here are the places in California with the highest percentage of Irish, at least according to ZipAtlas. We can’t say which ones throw the best celebration, but we suspect a few know how to throw down a good time in Irish fashion.

If you have any recommendations where to, we’d love to hear from you.

California Cities and Town with most Irish residents