Sweet weekend ahead in Halloween Entertainment

Roseville, Calif. – Halloween festivities kick off the holiday season this afternoon in Downtown Roseville with a drive-through Trick or Treat and continue all weekend long. With perfect autumn weather forecast this weekend, ghosts and goblins of all ages will have plenty of opportunities for some fun.

For the 21 and over crowd, be sure to check out the Hard Rockin’ Halloween in Lincoln at Beermann’s Plaza Saturday night for immersive 80’s Rock Themed Halloween event to benefit the Lincoln First Responders Wellness Fund.



Halloween Weekend Events

Thursday, Oct 28

🍭 Downtown Roseville Drive-Through Trick or Treat

Friday, October 29

🤡 Lincoln Halloween in the Plaza

Saturday, Oct 30

🎉 Hard Rockin’ Halloween in Lincoln

🍬 Rocklin Trick or Treat Drive Thru

🍬 Folsom Trick or Treat

🚲 Tour de Lincoln 2021

Sunday, October 31 – Happy Halloween!

🎃 Trick or Treat!

🌻 Roseville Farmers Market

Halloween Tips

