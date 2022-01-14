Self-described “Titans of Soft Rock” scheduled at Goldfield Trading Post

Roseville, Calif- Los Angeles area based Yacht Rock band Yächtley Crëw are setting sail this winter and will be docking and performing at Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, CA on February 24th, 2022.

As “the nation’s favorite Yacht Rock band,” their one of a kind show has created a craze that has spread all over the country with celebs and fans that are obsessed with the group’s vibey performances.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, ‘Yacht Rock’ is a fairly recently coined term for the revival of the soft rock and top shelf hits of the late 70’s to the early 80’s.

And while yes, a lot of it is overwrought story-driven narrative, the music itself is still a guilty pleasure to listen to, watch and sing along! Although just about everyone appreciates how ridiculous it is to sing along at the top of your lungs to “Brandy”, “Africa” or “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)”, it is a perfect example of the rediscovery of this era in music.

Yächtley Crëw, also known as, “The Titans of Soft Rock”, will reel you in with not only their great sound but also their fun antics as they perform these timeless soft rock hits from Christopher Cross to Hall & Oates to Toto and more!

By being the first to have fun themselves with their heightened ironic songs, they keep it light enough to amuse the younger members of the crowd but respectful enough for those who remember singing along to all these hits on AM radio back in the day to enjoy, too! You will love the look of their thematic nautical suits and highly entertaining, cheeky, self-aware choreography.

YÄCHTLEY CRËW 2022 TOUR DATES

1.15.22 The Tower Theatre Fresno, CA

2.04.22 The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA

2.11.22 Pala Casino Spa & Resort Pala, CA

2.24.22 Goldfield Trading Post Roseville, CA

2.25.22 The Siren Morro Bay Morro Bay, CA

3.04.22 The Music Box San Diego, CA

3.05.22 Midnight at the Oasis Yuma, AZ

4.06.22 Breakers Hotel Palm Beach, FL

4.09.22 The Lodge at LSM San Marcos, CA

4.08.22 Descanso Beach Club Avalon, CA

4.23.22 The Whisky West Hollywood, CA

5.06.22 Tropicana Showroom Atlantic City, NJ

5.30.22 LA Fleet Week Los Angeles, CA

6.24.22 Parkway Bank Park Rosemont, IL

7.08.22 Moonlight Amphitheatre Vista, CA