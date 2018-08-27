Jessup women’s soccer is geared up to start the season

ROCKLIN, Calif. – The Warrior’s welcome new additions to the women’s soccer team as head coach in her third season Rachel Constantini announces the 2018 recruiting class.

“This year we have been blessed with 6 new amazing women in our program,” Constantini opened about her new lineup in royal and red. “We have a mix of talented, experienced transfers as well as skilled, ambitious freshmen who are raising the bar of competition on the field. Not only are these women strong on the pitch, they are an academically high achieving recruiting class, something we value highly within our program.”

Rachel Cooper-Huber | Sacramento, CA | Freshman

First-year collegiate goalie, Rachel cooper-Huber joins the Warriors as a local standout at St. Francis High School where she was a two-year varsity letter for the women’s soccer team. Cooper-Huber looks forward to studying Liberal Studies at Jessup with aspirations to become a teacher after graduation. In her free time off the pitch, Rachel enjoys art, going to the movies and hanging out with friends. She is a twin to sister Anna who also is going to college on a soccer scholarship.

When asked why she chose Jessup, Rachel replied, “It’s a wonderful school and will allow me to continue to grow my faith and also give me the best tools for my major.”

Skie Mayo | Bakersfield, CA | Freshman

Starting her first season in Warrior uniform is Skie Mayo coming from Bakersfield Christian High School where she played attacking midfield all four years on varsity and scored six goals in her senior season. Mayo has a heart for missions and looks forward to studying Psychology at Jessup with dreams to serve in Biblical Counseling and missions work.

Skie is one of six siblings to her parents, Kathy and Russ. In her free time, she loves to travel for missions, writing, oh and absolutely loves kids.

Reese Zinzun | Lincoln, CA | Freshman

The junior midfielder/defender played for the fighting Zebras and the Placer United Club year-round, where her leadership on and off the field has been evident to both her teammates and coaches throughout her soccer career. While looking forward to her time on the field, Reese also looks forward to studying Business academically. She aspires to start a career in business upon graduation, with hopes to have a family while loving what she does. Reese said she is excited to join the Warrior family, “While at Jessup I hope to be a successful student-athlete and aim to make my family (Avila’s, Hedges’ Noyes’ and Zinzun’s) and friends who have supported me along my journey proud; while also making new lifelong friends along the way. William Jessup feels like family, and family is very important to me.”

Samantha Ross | Oroville, CA | Junior

Ross joins the Warriors from Butte College where she was named two-time team defensive player of the year, as well as captain in her first season, where she also went to the first round of playoffs with Butte. Prior to her collegiate career, Ross was a four-year varsity player at Las Plumas High School where the center-defender was named All-League all four seasons, was a member of the senior All-Star team and team captain for three years. Ross will continue studying English at Jessup as she builds to becoming a high school teacher. She is one of two children to parent’s Lisa and Steven and in her free time enjoys poetry, raising livestock and public speaking.

Cannessa Lewis | Carmichael, CA | Junior

Adding to the roster early was transfer Cannessa Lewis who joined the Warriors in the spring of 2018 from American River College. The local forward played for Capital Christian in high school where she was honored as an All-American on the field and in the classroom three years straight, while also making an appearance in the 2013 CIF SJS Finals finishing runner-up. Lewis chose Jessup the second time around after overcoming an unhealthy physical state and is grateful God kept the door open, ” Now, almost four years into recovery God opened the door again for me and I couldn’t help but take the opportunity and run with it because I am have overcome so much to be here as a healthy and strong student and player.”

Lewis joins younger brother Keegan who is a goalie for the men’s soccer team on campus. In her time away from the field she enjoys running, writing, photography, traveling, hiking and being active in the mental health awareness community. She will be finishing her studies in the Psychology department so she can go on and become a licensed therapist and advocate/speaker for mental health.

Rachel Roberts | Sacramento, CA | Junior

Outside midfielder, Rachel Roberts joins the roster in her third collegiate season on the green transferring from Folsom Lake College and before that a Capitol Christian graduate. The three-year varsity letter in high school was part of two league championships for the Cougars and went on to earn another one at the junior college level. With aspirations to become a writer, specifically in country music, Roberts is studying music at Jessup and in her spare time off the pitch, you will find her fully interested in just that.

Roberts commented, “I am excited to be a part of a competitive academic and athletic school, driven by faith in Jesus Christ.”

The Warriors kick-off their season against SOKA today after a pair of scrimmages the past two weeks back on campus to get them warmed up.

“All of the girls bring something different to the table during training sessions, they have quickly gelled with the returners and will be excellent additions to our solid foundation of players,” Constantini concluded. “We look forward to watching these young women grow within our women’s soccer family.”