Accessible Play and Nice Views

Rocklin, CA – Rocklin’s Willard Park joins a growing list which includes Mahany Park playground Roseville in providing accessible fun for local residents.

Designed to accommodate children of all abilities, Willard Park is a welcome addition featuring rubberized play surface, ramped access, musical and sensory features.

The park includes a sand box, a Little Free Library that currently includes a couple dozen books, a BBQ area and a large grassy lawn for play and relaxation.

Nice Views: Located in Whitney Ranch, Willard Park gently rises above a portion of Stanford Ranch while providing scenic views. Looking eastward while gazing down Wyckford Blvd to see Granite Oaks Middle School, the area is currently awash in autumn colors. The paved trails just across the street from the park sign offers some bonus views.

Willard Park

820 Lazy Trail Drive

Rocklin, CA