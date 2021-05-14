Extension to reduce travel time for many

Rocklin, CA- The extension connecting Whitney Ranch Parkway from Highway 65 to Park Drive is scheduled to open the afternoon of Tuesday, May 18.

The extension will provide a west-to-east connector in northwest Rocklin, allowing current and future residents improved access to their homes, local amenities, and other major thoroughfares.

Speed limits of 35 miles per hour have been posted on the new section of Whitney Ranch Parkway (from the eastern end of Ranchview Drive to Whitney Oaks Drive) and will be enforced.

The extension also includes meandering sidewalks and bike lanes on each side of the road for pedestrians and cyclists.

