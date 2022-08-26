Morning Water Spectacle in Rocklin Shutdown

Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin high school teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share.

The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and promptly shut it down by 10:46 am according to Mr. Sturgeon.

Photos

Location