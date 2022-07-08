Recognizing those who have helped shape Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin was built on a granite foundation by people, businesses and organizations dedicated to the betterment of the community. Help the City recognize those who have helped shape the character of Rocklin and submit your nomination for the 2022 Wall of Recognition honoree today.

Nominations are due by Sunday, August 7, and can be submitted online.

The Wall of Recognition was created in 2018 to permanently commemorate the community pillars of Rocklin.

Seven honorees are etched into the stone for their contributions to the City, including the Ruhkala Family, the Rocklin Public Safety Volunteers, former City Manager Dr. Carlos Urrutia, the Rocklin Historical Society, former City Planning Director Terry Richardson, the Ray Johnson Family, and the Original 13 Friends of the Library.

“The current honorees, in a variety of ways, helped shape the character, history, culture, and identity of Rocklin,” Community Recognition Commissioner Chair Michelle Sutherland said. “In 2022, we look forward to celebrating another pioneering contributor to the wall, which is intended as a mosaic of Rocklin for the public to reflect upon, learn from, and be inspired by.”