Assistance for low-income individuals and families

Placer County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is currently seeking volunteers.

The program, operating in conjunction with United Way and the IRS, offers free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families at locations in Rocklin and Auburn.

Volunteers receive three days of training starting in January, which can also be completed online. Then they can select dates to assist with tax preparation anytime between Jan. 29 and March 29, 2019. Volunteers are needed Tuesdays through Fridays depending on location.

Volunteers can work one-on-one with clients to help them file taxes and maximize refunds. Others serve as greeters or provide information. No prior experience is needed. Coordinators will be on-site at all times to assist volunteers with questions.

Last year, the program generated more than half a million dollars in refunds for hundreds of Placer County residents – money that went back into the local economy.

“It’s very rewarding to be a part of something that positively changes people’s lives,” said Sylvia Min, who volunteered last year.

To learn more or sign up, visit yourlocalunitedway.org/freetaxprep-volunteer. If you have more questions and would like to talk to someone in person, call 916-784-6020.