Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack

ROCKLIN – Organizers of the 10th Annual Feed My Starving Children MobilePack in Rocklin announced today that 3,000 volunteers packed a record 707,832 meals for malnourished children around the world during a three-day event at William Jessup University.

The number of meals packed was the largest in the event’s 10-year history and included the milestone of packing meal number 5 million since the annual event began in 2010. In total, the annual Rocklin MobilePack has packed more than 5.3 million meals.

Law Firm sponsors 150,000 meals

This year, the Moseley Collins Law Firm sponsored 150,000 meals for the MobilePack, the largest-ever sponsorship and bringing the firm’s three-year total of meals sponsored to 350,000. The local organizing committee also partnered with Eleven 1 Church, the official host for this year’s event.

“Tragically, children around the world needlessly die every day due to malnutrition,” said Attorney Moseley Collins. “We must work to alleviate the suffering. In partnership with Feed My Starving Children and thousands of volunteers, the MobilePack makes a big difference in the fight against hunger.”

Volunteers as young as 5 years old participated in the MobilePack event, assembling scientifically designed food packs to help malnourished children return to good health. A total of seven, two-hour shifts were held over three days.

“We are honored to have the support of Moseley Collins, other supporters and thousands of volunteers,” said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 10th Annual MobilePack. “Without the volunteers and the sponsors, these meals would not be packed and delivered to children around the world in desperate need.”

The local group packed 100,000 more meals this year than last year because of increased financial support from sponsors and a successful fundraiser hosted in August by Randy Peters Catering & Event Center. The event raised about $35,000 to cover the cost of 160,000 meals.

MobilePack events enable volunteers across the United States to pack FMSC’s life-giving MannaPack meals. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools in 37+ states have hosted these food-packing events as a way to foster teamwork and unity, while making a real difference in the fight to prevent and reverse malnutrition.

22 cents per meal

While each meal costs just 22 cents, the total cost of meals for the event is more than $155,000.

In addition to packing meals for children around the world, the event organizing committee asked volunteers this year to bring non-perishable food for a local food bank. Hundreds of pounds of food were delivered.

To get involved in future MobilePack events, please visit www.sacfmscmobilepack.org or email admin@sacfmscmobilepack.org.

Other sponsors of this year’s event included:

55,000 meals: Annie’s SnoBiz

45,000 meals: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church

22,000 meals: Randy Peters Catering & Event Planning, William Jessup University and Eleven 1 Church

11,000 meals: Mikuni Charitable Foundation, South Placer Rotary, Wells Fargo, UNFI, Halldin Public Relations, Wildlands, and Valley Springs Presbyterian Church.

5,600 meals: Trudy van Dyk of Tru California Real Estate, Reeve-Knight Construction, Trofholz Technologies and Genesis Global Hardware.

2,800 meals: SunBelt Rentals, Rocklin Kiwanis, 5 Star Accounting & Business Solutions, Propp Christensen & Caniglia LLC, Bayer, Recology, JMC Homes, Brandon Brooke of Mass Mutual, and Doug Macfarlane of Baird.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide. FMSC meals are hand-packed by volunteers and sent to an incredible network of partner organizations who distribute them to those in need. More than 1.3 million volunteers packed more than 364 million FMSC meals in 2018. More than 90 percent of total donations go directly to feed kids. More at fmsc.org.

About MobilePack(tm) events

Volunteers just like you join hands with neighbors across the U.S. to pack and fund lifesaving FMSC MannaPack(tm) meals through FMSC MobilePack(tm) events. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools host these food packing events and make a real difference in the fight against world hunger.