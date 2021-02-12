Vaccinations By Appointment Only for Kaiser Permanente members, health care workers and first responders

Rocklin, CA- A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Sierra College in Rocklin will vaccinate Kaiser Permanente members, health care workers and first responders efficiently and safely

Kaiser Permanente will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday in partnership with Sierra College in Rocklin. This is one of several sites Kaiser Permanente is operating to help vaccinate our members ages 75 and older and eventually will expand to vaccinate more priority groups as vaccine supplies increase.

By Appointment Only

All vaccinations are by appointments only. No walk-up appointments will be available.

The site at Sierra College will provide vaccinations, by appointment, to Kaiser Permanente members ages 75 and older, health care workers and first responders per state guidelines.

WHEN: 6 to 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95677

Follow signs to the Campus Center, near the bookstore

Parking is available in Lots A1 and A2

Kaiser Permanente is committed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine to our members and communities as soon as possible, in accordance with state guidelines, equitably and as vaccine supplies allow.

Vaccine Capacity

This vaccination site will initially open at a lower vaccination capacity due to limited vaccine supply. Once adequate vaccine supply is distributed by the state of California, we expect to increase the availability of vaccination appointments. With available supply, the Rocklin site could give up to 1,500 vaccinations a day.

Kaiser Permanente has the capacity to administer 10,000 vaccines a day in the greater Sacramento area across various sites including Cal Expo, a Bruceville Road site in South Sacramento and a future location at Folsom Lake College.