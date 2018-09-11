Film that is Saving Lives is coming to Sierra College

Suicide The Ripple Effect

9/26 Nevada County Campus, 9/27 Rocklin Campus

(Photo credit: Gathr Films Theatrical)

Rocklin, CA – On September 26 at 7pm in N12 , at the Nevada County Campus in Grass Valley and September 27 at 7 pm in the Dietrich Theatre on the Rocklin Campus, Sierra College will present a special screening of the movie, Suicide The Ripple Effect.

This is a FREE event and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

With strong endorsements from some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts, this film has had screenings around the world starting in March of this year. “Kevin Hines’ Suicide The Ripple Effect is a marvel of inspiration, a film that should be seen by anyone who has known despair, and anyone who is or has been close to someone in a suicidal crisis.’ Dr. John Draper, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive, and has become the world’s most prominent suicide prevention speaker and advocate. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and shines light on people who are using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive.

Suicide The Ripple Effect is a movie and a mission to eradicate suicide. This film is part of a global mission to help reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts around the world. Through sharing stories of survival and recovery we are creating significant awareness of this health crisis, while helping people find the support they need to stay alive, heal and #BeHereTomorrow!

Following each screening we will have an important Q&A and discussion on the topic with community suicide prevention advocates.

Across the globe, nearly 1 million people die annually by suicide. In the United States alone there are one million suicide attempts in a given year and over 44,000 deaths by suicide, with our military being hit particularly hard. Research has shown that for every one death by suicide, over 115 people are directly affected and impacted. The estimated financial cost of suicide is over 51 billion dollars annually.

With your support we can draw more attention to this devastating health crisis, while helping more people find the support they need to #BeHereTomorrow.