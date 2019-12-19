Free Event January 16 at William Jessup University

Rocklin, CA- Join us for the South Placer Leadership Forum! Hear leaders in our community share how their success ties back to the south Placer region.

January 16, 2020

5:00- 7:00 PM

William Jessup University

Rocklin, CA

We will hear from Dr. John Jackson of William Jessup University, Mike Luken of The Placer County Transportation Planning Agency, Colonel Andrew Clark, Commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base, and Colonel Merryl Tengesdal, Former Leader Of The U2 Spy Plane Program!

Light refreshments will be provided. Register for this FREE event at www.PCTPA.net/forum