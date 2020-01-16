Gajan to lead sales and business development efforts

ROCKLIN, Calif. SmartWatt Energy Inc., an energy optimization service company, announces the hire of John Gajan as the Senior Director of Business Development. In Gajan’s new role, his responsibilities include developing strategies, processes and leading SmartWatt’s sales and business development efforts.

“We are committed to ensuring our customers’ success – no matter how big or small. John Gajan’s expertise makes him the ideal addition to our team, as he will help current and future customers find solutions for energy usage while increasing efficiency and lowering costs.” Cris Covell, CEO and President of SmartWatt

30 years experience

Gajan brings over 30 years of experience in the energy and energy services industries to SmartWatt. His career includes roles in engineering, plant operations, operations management, and business development culminating in executive leadership. Prior to joining SmartWatt, Gajan was the Sr. Vice President and General Manager at Engie Services and led the company’s Public Sector energy services. John will work from SmartWatt location in Rocklin on Plaza Drive.

Gajan’s experience includes 14 years with Chevron Energy Solutions, where he initially led project engineering and development prior to moving into operational leadership as Regional Operations Director. Gajan holds a professional engineering license registered in the state of California.

SmartWatt

Since its launch in 2002, SmartWatt has been passionate about energy conservation, saving clients money and improving spaces for individuals nationwide, with over 24,000 energy solutions projects completed. SmartWatt provides energy solutions for many different sectors including commercial, industrial, education, small and mid-sized businesses, utility, state and local government, federal government and healthcare. With clients ranging from educational institutions throughout California utilizing funds granted with Proposition 39, to lighting upgrades within 550 FedEx facilities nationwide, SmartWatt has been leading the charge in energy optimization and utility cost savings for an abundant portfolio of customers.