Championship first since 1999 with win over Delta College

Rocklin, Calif.- Sierra College Women’s Basketball are California State Champions after capping off a 28-3 season on Sunday, March 13, 2022 with a win at West Hills College in Lemoore over conference rival San Joaquin Delta College.

The championship game which ended with Sierra victorious at 76-71 concluded a season that had Delta beating Sierra College twice during the regular season.

“Our players worked hard and it paid off with a state championship,” Brandie Murrish, Head Coach

“Two years ago, many of these same players were ready to walk on the court to play for the championship when all games were paused. They chose to stay and put in the work to complete that job,” said Brandie Murrish, Sierra College’s head coach.

Sierra College is lead by head coach Brandie Murrish, and assistant coaches Diane Looker, Tamar Gruwell, Scott Pisik, and Tom Tran.

“I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches, and it was exceptionally gratifying to pick up right where we left off in 2020,” said Rachel Johnson, Sierra College Dean of Kinesiology and Director of Athletics. “Coach Murrish did a fantastic job in keeping our student-athletes engaged, and I am proud of their persistence and dedication to our program during the pandemic.”

2nd Championship Title

This is Sierra College’s second state championship in women’s basketball, and the first since 1999 which was won under former coach Roz Goldenberg.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3200 square miles of Northern CA with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region.

2021-22 Sierra College Women’s Basketball Roster