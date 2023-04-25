Sierra College Music Department Presents

Rocklin, Calif.- The Sierra College Music Department welcomes music fans to its Rocklin campus on Sierra College Blvd. this spring for a series of live music events. With a few exceptions, most concerts this spring include FREE admission!

Sierra College Music Department events are generally $15 general admission, $10 student/senior/faculty/staff, unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling (916) 660-8054.

Spring Concert Schedule

April 25: Band Invitational Concert – 7:30 p.m., Dietrich Theatre, Rocklin Campus (free admission)

April 26: Jazz Invitational Concert – 7:30 p.m., Dietrich Theatre, Rocklin Campus (free admission)

May 3: Choral Invitational Concert – 7:30 p.m., Dietrich Theatre, Rocklin Campus (free admission)

May 6: Combo Recital – Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m., Walker Hall, Room D-12, Rocklin Campus

May 7: Orchestra Concert – 2 p.m. Nevada County Campus, Room N-12-103 (free admission)

May 9: Spring Band Concert – 7:30 p.m., Dietrich Theatre, Rocklin Campus

May 10: Spring Choral Concert – 7:30 p.m., Dietrich Theatre, Rocklin Campus

May 11: Jazz Night – Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m., Dietrich Theatre, Rocklin Campus

May 13: Student Recital – Saturday, 2 p.m., Walker Hall, Room D-12, Rocklin Campus (free admission)

