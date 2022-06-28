Space for classrooms, teaching laboratories, and office space

Rocklin, Calif.- Sierra College recently raised into a place a ceremonial beam for the New Instructional Building which broke ground last fall on the Rocklin campus. This new three-story classroom building, scheduled to open in Fall 2023, will replace and consolidate classes from several smaller inefficient buildings into one larger efficient building with modern and comfortable classrooms and gathering places.

Sierra College President/Superintendent Willy Duncan, together with Sierra College Board of Trustees President Carol Garcia and Board of Trustees members welcomed the campus community to join them in placing the beam which was signed by the campus community earlier this year.

75,000 square feet

When complete, the New Instructional Building will provide approximately 75,000 gross square feet of classrooms, teaching laboratories, and office space.

The new building will be located directly north of Weaver Hall and west of the new parking garage on the northern edge of the Rocklin campus.

Measure E Funding

This project is funded by Measure E, which was approved by voters in 2018. Measure E is a demonstration in the vote of confidence in the future of the community, and the future of Sierra College. Sierra College is using the funds provided with Measure E as a base and, along with state facilities bond funds, and other funds, updating the campus with new facilities to keep pace with the workforce training and education needs of our community.

