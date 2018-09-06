Labor Market, Retirement Impacting Hiring

Rocklin, CA – With the tightest labor market in recent history, plus the escalating retirement of the Baby Boomer generation, too many of our local employers are scrambling to fill their open job positions. To meet this growing labor crisis, Sierra College is taking bold and innovative steps to improve and expand its programs that place skilled workers into the local labor force.

Sierra College’s intensified workforce development efforts are funded by several California initiatives that are driving;

increased enrollment in programs leading to high-demand and high-wage jobs,

the introduction of career pathways,

data-driven improvements in curricula and faculty development,

and enhanced relationships with local employers.

Among these State funds is support for the Strong Workforce Initiative. Sierra is now entering its third annual round of Strong Workforce funding, with which it will continue to improve its ability to respond to employers’ growing demand for skilled labor. In turn, Strong Workforce will continue to promote Sierra’s ability to provide brighter futures to students seeking the diversity of skills necessary to secure a job and to attain a living wage in their fields of study.

If you are an employer interested in additional information or sharing your workforce needs or ideas, please contact the Sierra Strong Workforce Initiative Supervisor, Pamela Crespin, Ph.D. at pcrespin@sierracollege.edu.

If you would like information about enrolling in a Career Technical Education Program, please contact the Sierra College Hub at (916) 660-7300 or hub@sierracollege.edu.