Scholarship Celebration, Taste of Excellence, Endow-a-Bed Program and a Hearst Grant Award Winners

Rocklin, Calif.- Sierra College Foundation (SCF) closes out Academic Year 22-23 with its momentous Scholarship Celebration. The Foundation awarded nearly $350,000 to over 200 local students to help pay for school year 2023-24, as well as living costs such as rent, utilities, gas and food.

As an organization, SCF serves as the advancement office for Sierra College and is committed to aligning with Sierra College’s mission: Student success for all while closing equity and achievement gaps. Students often struggle, and financial limitation is the biggest hurdle to student success.

50th Anniversary

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, SCF was founded in 1973 and raises money from private donors to support students, college programs, and the future of the Sierra College. SCF does this through events such as Taste of Excellence which raised over $360,000 for the Foundation in early May. The event, held at Thunder Valley’s High Steaks, sold out immediately.

A remarkable year for SCF, in April it announced that it had raised over $1 million for its Endow-A-Bed program for the College’s new affordable housing facility that broke ground. The facility will house 354 students paying roughly $450 a month for room and board. The Endow-A-Program ensures at least five beds remain gratis in perpetuity for students in dire need.

Intellectual & developmental disabilities

Also in April, SCF announced it was awarded its first national grant: a prestigious $125,000 Hearst Foundation Grant to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities integrate into the mainstream economy and maintain an independent lifestyle. The Transition to Independent Living Program is comprehensive, with curriculum and training that promotes acquisition of the functional, social, and career skills necessary for students to live a productive lifestyle. The college works with local employers to ensure a seamless placement between education and employment.

Record setting year

“We have had an absolutely exceptional year,” said Sonbol Aliabadi, SCF Executive Director. “What we have been able to do as an organization, collaboratively working alongside our donors, partners and the community has been truly astounding. This has been a record setting year for the Foundation both in terms of what we have been able to raise, and what we have been able to give back to our students.”

Independently audited and governed

Sierra College Foundation is independently audited and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, most of whom live and work in the communities served by the Sierra Joint Community College District of Placer, Nevada, and parts of Sacramento and El Dorado Counties.

For more information about Sierra College Foundation and how to give, visit: www.sierracollege.edu/foundation

