Helping Bridge the Gap with Daily Essentials

Rocklin,CA- Many of today’s Sierra’s students work full or part time, receive financial aid, and yet still financially struggle to buy all of the food they need.

The cliché of “starving student” hits very close to home for far too many students.

Last fall, the Associated Students of Sierra College (ASSC), the Foundation, and the administration decided to convert space in Rocklin and at the Nevada County Campuses into a robust student resource center, where students can go for daily essentials such as clothing, nonperishables and perishable food as well as referrals to services.

The Pantry, bridges the gap between what they can afford and what they need to thrive in school. Now in its second year, it students and other College volunteers manage and stock with food through a collaboration with Placer Food Bank and St. Vincent DePaul, as well as through generous contributions from the community.

“The Pantry is stocked with canned goods, soups, cereal, peanut butter, snacks and even hygiene products. For students, who are parents, there are diapers and sometimes formula and baby food available.” said Juan Blanco, Campus Life Coordinator, “Any currently enrolled student can stop by and get some food for free, all they need is their student I.D. Each item is priced in points, and students get up to 16 points worth of groceries each week.”

Demand is high and The Pantry is always in need of more donations. Anyone who would like to help can donate:

Rocklin Campus

Monday – Thursday: 12pm- 4pm

Fridays from 8:30am- 12pm at the Campus Life Office, in J-7.

Nevada County Campus

Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at N1-208 or N1-112.

Suggested donations:

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned tuna fish

Ready to eat soups (w/pop tops)

Canned beans

Canned fruit

Applesauce

Grab and go snacks: crackers, granola bars, nuts

Pasta/Noodles/Rice/Spaghetti

Spaghetti Sauce

Boxed Potatoes & Gravy

Granola/Protein Bars

Fruit/Vegetable Juices (cans, boxes, etc.)

Cereal/Instant Oatmeal

Canned Vegetables

Cup-O-Noodles

Food Gift Cards

Travel Size Hygiene Items: toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo

For more information, contact Juan Blanco in Rocklin, (916) 660-7381, jblanco2@sierracollege.edu or Anita Bagwell at NCC, 530-274-5284, or abagwell@sierracollege.edu