Hundreds of graduates walk in return of traditional in-person commencement

Rocklin, Calif. – Sierra College returned to traditional in-person commencement last week after two years of drive through or creatively virtual ceremonies during the pandemic. The in-person ceremonies at the Rocklin, Nevada County and Truckee-Tahoe campuses on May 19th and 20th included more than 500 graduates.

In remarks to graduates, Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan recommended, “Pause, take this in, and reflect on what you’ve accomplished. Honor the moment and take the opportunity to celebrate.”

From 16 to 72

Among the more than 3,400 graduates, the average age is 26 with 22% of graduates aged 30 or older – ranging in age from the youngest graduate at 16 to the oldest at 72. There are 46 veterans and 28 former foster youth earning degrees from Sierra College this school year.

As the Commencement Speaker, Dale Carlsen, CEO of Bunker Wilson, LLC, an investment company that focuses on real estate and supporting entrepreneurial ventures in the Sacramento region, and the CEO Emeritus of the Ticket to Dream Foundation, said, “When you are building your life, surround yourself with good people, treat them right, and make everyone successful.”

Registration at Sierra College is open for Fall 2022.