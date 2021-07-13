Community event and fundraiser at Johnson-Springview Park

Rocklin, Calif.- Run Rocklin, a popular community event that raises funds for a local foundation, schools and nonprofits, will be held Sunday morning, Oct. 17 at Johnson-Springview Park.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year Run Rocklin was a virtual event that had approximately 1,000 participants.

Local law enforcement are among the thousands of runners and walkers that will once again participate in the morning trek through the Rocklin city streets at the 18th annual Run Rocklin.

Run Rocklin has benefited the Matt Redding Foundation for 15 years and also provided funds to law enforcement-related organizations, area schools and other nonprofit organizations.

Run Rocklin has raised more than $160,000 in memory of Matt Redding, a popular Rocklin Police Officer who tragically died while on duty October 2005. He was struck and killed by a vehicle that was driven by an intoxicated driver.

The Matt Redding Foundation supports education in Protective Services and provides financial support each year to graduating seniors at five local high schools, plus scholarships to Sierra College and William Jessup University.

The 2021 Run Rocklin, managed again by Elephant Ideas, will include donations to:

Matt Redding Foundation, Rocklin public safety foundation, local schools and nonprofits.

Run Rocklin Schedule

7:45 am: Free Kids 1/4 mile run

8 am: 12K Run/Walk; Half Marathon

8:15 am: 5K Run/Walk

9:20 am.: Kids 1-mile run

Note that the 12K is limited to the first 400 runner signups and the Half Marathon is limited to 200 participants. Should conditions change due to Covid-19 implications, Run Rocklin will once again become a virtual event.

The family-friendly run has also become a wonderful event for local schools and nonprofits to raise money for their programs.

Nonprofits or teams that partner with a nonprofit are urged to form a team of 20 or more runners and receive a $5 donation per paid participant from Run Rocklin. That money goes right back to the nonprofit organization.

Prize Money for 5 Largest Teams

First place: $1,000

Second place: $500

Third Place: $300

Fourth place: $200

Fifth place: $100

Cost for adults (19-64) is $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 12K and $60 for the half marathon. Kids 18-under pay $25 for the 5K, $30 for the 12K and $50 for the Half Marathon.

Awards will be given to the top-three finishers in each age group for the 5K, 12K and Half Marathon.

Prize money will be awarded to the top-three largest school teams. Medals will be awarded to all Half Marathon, 12K and 5K finishers. Kids run participants will receive a ribbon. All Run Rocklin paid participants receive a high-performance T-shirt.

Run Rocklin is still actively seeking sponsors. There are multiple sponsorship levels, including $150 for a 10-by-10 exhibit space on race day morning.

Event supporters will benefit from their name on the Run Rocklin T-shirt and also through various event advertising, including social media and mobile phone technology.

For more information about the run or to become a sponsor or volunteer, visit www.RunRocklin.com, e-mail elephant@eaward.com, or call 916 997-1808.