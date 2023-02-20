Community event and fundraiser at Johnson-Springview Park

Rocklin, Calif.- Run Rocklin, a popular community event that raises funds for a local foundation, schools and nonprofits, will be held Sunday morning, April 16, 2023 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area

Run Rocklin has benefited the Matt Redding Foundation for 16 years and also provided funds to law enforcement-related organizations, area schools and other nonprofit organizations.

Run Rocklin has raised more than $160,000 in memory of Matt Redding, a popular Rocklin Police Officer who tragically died while on duty October 2005. He was struck and killed by a vehicle that was driven by an intoxicated driver.

The Matt Redding Foundation supports education in Protective Services and provides financial support each year to graduating seniors at five local high schools, plus scholarships to Sierra College and William Jessup University.

The family-friendly run has also become a wonderful event for local schools and nonprofits to raise money for their programs.

Cost for adults (19-64) is $40 for the 5K, $55 for the 12K and $65 for the half marathon. Kids 18-under pay $30 for the 5K, $35 for the 12K and $55 for the Half Marathon.

Awards will be given to the top-three finishers in each age group for the 5K, 12K and Half Marathon.

Prize money will be awarded to the top-three largest school teams. Medals will be awarded to all Half Marathon, 12K and 5K finishers. Kids run participants will receive a ribbon. All Run Rocklin paid participants receive a high-performance T-shirt.

