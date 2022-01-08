Community event and fundraiser at Johnson-Springview Park

Rocklin, Calif.- Run Rocklin, a popular community event that raises funds for a local foundation, schools and nonprofits, will be held Sunday morning,April 3, 2022 at Johnson-Springview Park.

Local law enforcement are among the thousands of runners and walkers that will once again participate in the morning trek through the Rocklin city streets at the 18th annual Run Rocklin.

Run Rocklin has benefited the Matt Redding Foundation for 15 years and also provided funds to law enforcement-related organizations, area schools and other nonprofit organizations.

Run Rocklin has raised more than $160,000 in memory of Matt Redding, a popular Rocklin Police Officer who tragically died while on duty October 2005. He was struck and killed by a vehicle that was driven by an intoxicated driver.

The Matt Redding Foundation supports education in Protective Services and provides financial support each year to graduating seniors at five local high schools, plus scholarships to Sierra College and William Jessup University.

The family-friendly run has also become a wonderful event for local schools and nonprofits to raise money for their programs.

Prize Money for 5 Largest Teams

First place: $1,000

Second place: $500

Third Place: $300

Fourth place: $200

Fifth place: $100

Cost for adults (19-64) is $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 12K and $60 for the half marathon. Kids 18-under pay $25 for the 5K, $30 for the 12K and $50 for the Half Marathon.

Awards will be given to the top-three finishers in each age group for the 5K, 12K and Half Marathon.

Prize money will be awarded to the top-three largest school teams. Medals will be awarded to all Half Marathon, 12K and 5K finishers. Kids run participants will receive a ribbon. All Run Rocklin paid participants receive a high-performance T-shirt.

Run Rocklin is still actively seeking sponsors. There are multiple sponsorship levels, including $150 for a 10-by-10 exhibit space on race day morning.

Event supporters will benefit from their name on the Run Rocklin T-shirt and also through various event advertising, including social media and mobile phone technology.

For more information about the run or to become a sponsor or volunteer, visit www.RunRocklin.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 916 997-1808.