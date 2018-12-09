

All-Female Tournament of Champions

Rocklin, CA – On December 14-15 Hardwood Palace in Rocklin will be transformed into a wrestling mecca for the 4th Annual Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions (WWCTOC). Placer Valley Tourism (PVT), Sacramento Area Wrestling Association (SAWA) and Cliff Keen Wrestling are thrilled to be joining forces again for the only all-female wrestling tournament in the nation that features both college and high school wrestlers.

Last year the WWCTOC featured nearly 500 athletes from 10 different states and Canada, 18 colleges were represented and 64 high schools. Undoubtedly this year will be the biggest and best yet with more than 80 high schools competing and 22 colleges represented!

“I’m looking forward to the WWCTOC again this year; it was such a well-organized event that included an opportunity for my team to compete against several other colleges as well as an amazing opportunity to recruit from the high school athletes,” stated Asia DeWeese, Head Women’s Wrestling Coach for Umpqua Community College. “It’s very exciting that this year several of my wrestlers competed in the high school division last year and now will be returning to compete as college student athletes!”

Recently the WWCTOC was honored as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management (SDM) in the Innovations category, due to the rapid growth of the event and securing Cliff Keen as the title sponsor. Additionally, the timing of the tournament falls during a slow tourist season therefore provides an extra economic boost to Placer Valley hotels and restaurants.

On heels of the prestigious award, PVT is excited to announce special guest Jacque Davis will be attending this year’s event. Davis is an alum of Menlo College, one of the first colleges to compete at the WWCTOC, and is a true trailblazer in women’s wrestling. After her stellar college wrestling career, she spent five years in New York City working as the Girls Development Director for an incredible program, Beat the Streets (BTS). During her time at BTS she coached 47 National All-Americans, five national USA team members, three Pan-Am Team selections and two Fargo National Champions.

“Having Jacque on-hand to inspire, encourage and greet the competitors of the WWCTOC elevates this event to an even higher level,” stated PVT’s Director of Marketing Kim Summers. “Her contributions to girl’s and women’s wrestling are phenomenal and we are so excited to welcome her to our event!”

Friday, Dec. 14 the college duals will start at noon and high school varsity will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 the high school junior varsity and varsity will hit the mats at 9 a.m. and college open division starts at 10 a.m. Head on down to Hardwood Palace to find out who is crowned champion of the WWCTOC.