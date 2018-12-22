Mary Poppins Returns

Roseville,CA- Christmas Day along with the entire winter break is an incredibly popular tradition for many to catch a flick or binge on movies.

Roseville and Rocklin residents currently have 18 movies to choose from at 4 local theaters. Here’s your quick holiday guide to what’s playing and the locations they’re available.

What’s Playing at the Movies?

Aquaman(At Roseville locations & Blue Oaks Rocklin)
2 hr 23 min (PG-13)
Bumblebee(At all 4 locations)
2 hr 23 min (PG-13)
Second Act (At all 4 locations)
1 hr 54 min (PG-13)
Welcome to MarwenCentury Roseville & Blue Oaks
1 hr 44 min (PG-13)
Zero (2018) Century Roseville
1 hr 56 (PG-13)
Mortal Engines (At all 4 locations)
(PG-13)
Spider-Man:
Into the Spider-Verse		(At all 4 locations)
(PG-13)
The FavouriteCentury Roseville & Blue Oaks
(R)
The Mule (2018) Century Roseville, UA & Blue Oaks
(R)
Once Upon a Deadpool Century Roseville & Blue Oaks
(PG-13)
Ralph Breaks the InternetCentury Roseville, Blue Oaks, & Studio Movie
(PG)
Green Book Century Roseville
(PG-13)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 2018 (At all 4 locations)
(PG)
Mary Poppins ReturnsUA Olympus, Blue Oaks & Studio Movie
(PG-13)
Mary Queen of ScotsBlue Oaks & UA Olympus
(2018) (R)
Bohemian Rhapsody UA Olympus
(PG-13)
Instant Family Studio Movie & UA Olympus
(2018) (PG-13)
ElfUA Olympus Pointe

Roseville and Rocklin Movie Theaters

Century Roseville 14 and XD
1555 Eureka Road, Roseville, CA

UA Olympus Pointe Stadium 12
520 N. Sunrise Ave., Roseville, CA

Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD
6692 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin, CA

Studio Movie Grill Rocklin
5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA

