Holiday Guide to the Movies
Roseville,CA- Christmas Day along with the entire winter break is an incredibly popular tradition for many to catch a flick or binge on movies.
Roseville and Rocklin residents currently have 18 movies to choose from at 4 local theaters. Here’s your quick holiday guide to what’s playing and the locations they’re available.
What’s Playing at the Movies?
|Aquaman
|(At Roseville locations & Blue Oaks Rocklin)
2 hr 23 min (PG-13)
|Bumblebee
|(At all 4 locations)
2 hr 23 min (PG-13)
|Second Act
| (At all 4 locations)
1 hr 54 min (PG-13)
|Welcome to Marwen
|Century Roseville & Blue Oaks
1 hr 44 min (PG-13)
|Zero (2018)
| Century Roseville
1 hr 56 (PG-13)
|Mortal Engines
| (At all 4 locations)
(PG-13)
|Spider-Man:
Into the Spider-Verse
|(At all 4 locations)
(PG-13)
|The Favourite
|Century Roseville & Blue Oaks
(R)
|The Mule (2018)
|Century Roseville, UA & Blue Oaks
(R)
|Once Upon a Deadpool
| Century Roseville & Blue Oaks
(PG-13)
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|Century Roseville, Blue Oaks, & Studio Movie
(PG)
|Green Book
|Century Roseville
(PG-13)
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 2018
|(At all 4 locations)
(PG)
|Mary Poppins Returns
|UA Olympus, Blue Oaks & Studio Movie
(PG-13)
|Mary Queen of Scots
|Blue Oaks & UA Olympus
(2018) (R)
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|UA Olympus
(PG-13)
|Instant Family
|Studio Movie & UA Olympus
(2018) (PG-13)
|Elf
|UA Olympus Pointe
Roseville and Rocklin Movie Theaters
Century Roseville 14 and XD
1555 Eureka Road, Roseville, CA
UA Olympus Pointe Stadium 12
520 N. Sunrise Ave., Roseville, CA
Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD
6692 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin, CA
Studio Movie Grill Rocklin
5140 Commons Drive, Rocklin, CA